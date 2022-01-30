Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 592.8% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.98 on Friday. Subaru has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

