Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, an increase of 625.8% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $10.32 on Friday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Get Verano alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNOF shares. decreased their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.