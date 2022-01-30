Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

TSLA stock opened at $846.35 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,033.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $891.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

