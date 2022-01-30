Barclays Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $90.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $858,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,972 shares of company stock worth $15,857,171. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

