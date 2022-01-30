Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,605.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a $26.15 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.65.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

