bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

