T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $198.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $143.64 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

