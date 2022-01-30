Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Critical Comparison

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Howard Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $98.77 million 25.86 $26.04 million $2.70 35.59 Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 4.44 -$16.99 million $1.31 17.79

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Howard Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 43.26% 8.98% 0.69% Howard Bancorp 26.00% 8.51% 0.99%

Risk and Volatility

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital and Howard Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $195.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.69%. Howard Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Silvergate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Howard Bancorp.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Howard Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

