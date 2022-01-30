Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $61.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 236.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.