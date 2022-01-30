Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $61.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 236.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

