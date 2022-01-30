The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given New GBX 890 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sage Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

