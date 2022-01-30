Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Superior Plus has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

