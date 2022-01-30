Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Algoma Steel Group Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

ASTL stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $802.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.82% of Algoma Steel Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

