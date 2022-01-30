Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Grindrod Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

GRIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GRIN opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

