Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREVF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

