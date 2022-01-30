Morgan Stanley Raises The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,160

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,160 ($29.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEGRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,442.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

