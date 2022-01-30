Brokers Set Expectations for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $38.90 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $336.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 38.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth $277,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 73.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

