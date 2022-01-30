Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Lifted by Piper Sandler

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

FCF opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

