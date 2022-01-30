Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Increased by Analyst

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

