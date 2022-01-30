Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €18.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Carrefour in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CA opened at €17.87 ($20.31) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($26.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.04.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

