Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.35 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.35 ($16.31) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.81 ($14.55).

ETR:KCO opened at €9.81 ($11.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.30 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

