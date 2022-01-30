S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SANT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Wednesday.

S&T stock opened at €16.35 ($18.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. S&T has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 1-year high of €24.20 ($27.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.58 and its 200 day moving average is €19.45.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

