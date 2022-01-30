UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.21 ($71.83).

Vonovia stock opened at €50.80 ($57.73) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a one year low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

