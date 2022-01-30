Canaccord Genuity Group Trims dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Target Price to GBX 205

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DOTDF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

