Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Desjardins raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.04.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.