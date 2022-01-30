Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

