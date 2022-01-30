Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
VTRU stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $334.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,694,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
