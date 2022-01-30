Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VTRU stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $334.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,694,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

