$252.20 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce $252.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.10 million and the lowest is $244.30 million. RPC posted sales of $182.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RES. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RES opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

