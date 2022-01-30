XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPAXU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAXU opened at $9.75 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

