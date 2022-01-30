Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the December 31st total of 227,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEJO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wejo Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Wejo Group stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

