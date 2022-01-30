Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for 3M’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus dropped their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.54 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

