Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Decreased by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,564,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry during the third quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 94.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

