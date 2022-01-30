Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Issued By Raymond James

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$19.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

