KeyCorp Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

