adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €340.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADDYY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. adidas has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

