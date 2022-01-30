adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €340.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADDYY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.00.
ADDYY stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. adidas has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
