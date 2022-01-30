Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ATRWF stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

