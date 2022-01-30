STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.33 ($57.20).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €40.03 ($45.49) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.