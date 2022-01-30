Analysts Issue Forecasts for eBay Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

