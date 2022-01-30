American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $204.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.11.

AXP opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.85. American Express has a 1-year low of $115.81 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,931,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

