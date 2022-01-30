Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $542.72 million, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

