Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $615.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

