Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $615.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.