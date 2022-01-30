Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.4509 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 417,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

