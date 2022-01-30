Credit Suisse Group Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$60.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.88.

TSE GOOS opened at C$37.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 67.06. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$35.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Canada Goose news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total transaction of C$948,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,968. Also, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

