Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.75). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $819.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 27.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after buying an additional 1,139,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 121.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 256,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp raised its stake in Hawaiian by 204.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

