Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.81.

Shares of EDR opened at C$4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$753.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

