Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.69.

TSE FSZ opened at C$9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.32 million and a P/E ratio of 28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.60.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

