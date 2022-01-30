Barclays Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$43.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. reissued a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.00.

IGM stock opened at C$42.95 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.43 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. Research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.4400005 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

