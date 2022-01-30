Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Increased by Analyst

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE FCF opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

