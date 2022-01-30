Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Raised to $63.00 at SVB Leerink

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

