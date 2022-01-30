Analysts Issue Forecasts for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,290,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 164,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

