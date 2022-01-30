Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

PB stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

